'Impressive': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Chelsea win in Carabao Cup - including six 8s
Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium in the Carabao Cup.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 9th Jan 2024, 22:10 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 22:30 GMT
Middlesbrough recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Premier League side Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final - but who stood out at the Riverside?
Michael Carrick’s suffered two early injury setbacks as both Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Bangura were forced inside 20 minutes.
The hosts took the lead eight minutes before half-time, though, with Hayden Hackney converting Isaiah Jones’ low cross. It means Boro will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg at Stamford Bridge later this month.
Here’s how each Middlesbrough player fared at the Riverside Stadium:
