Hayden Hackney celebrates after scoring for Middlesbrough against Chelsea. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

'Impressive': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Chelsea win in Carabao Cup - including six 8s

Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium in the Carabao Cup.
Published 9th Jan 2024, 22:10 GMT
Middlesbrough recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Premier League side Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final - but who stood out at the Riverside?

Michael Carrick’s suffered two early injury setbacks as both Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Bangura were forced inside 20 minutes.

The hosts took the lead eight minutes before half-time, though, with Hayden Hackney converting Isaiah Jones’ low cross. It means Boro will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg at Stamford Bridge later this month.

Here’s how each Middlesbrough player fared at the Riverside Stadium:

Was fortunate when he spilled a few shots from distance, especially one which dropped to Cole Palmer just before half-time, but kept a clean sheet to give Boro a first-leg lead. 6

1. Tom Glover - 6

Was fortunate when he spilled a few shots from distance, especially one which dropped to Cole Palmer just before half-time, but kept a clean sheet to give Boro a first-leg lead. 6

Started on the right of a back three and moved to right-back in a four after Bangura’s injury. Adapted well and got tight to Chelsea’s attacking players to prevent danger. 8

2. Rav van den Berg - 8

Started on the right of a back three and moved to right-back in a four after Bangura's injury. Adapted well and got tight to Chelsea's attacking players to prevent danger. 8

Regularly positioned himself well in the heart of Boro’s defence to stop crosses and keep Chelsea’s expensive forward line out. A commanding display. 8

3. Dael Fry - 8

Regularly positioned himself well in the heart of Boro's defence to stop crosses and keep Chelsea's expensive forward line out. A commanding display. 8

Defended well against Chelsea wideman Noni Madueke and was able to make a few forays forward from left-back. An impressive all-round display. 8

4. Lukas Engel - 8

Defended well against Chelsea wideman Noni Madueke and was able to make a few forays forward from left-back. An impressive all-round display. 8

