Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Norwich 3-1 at the Riverside – but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

Ashley Barnes opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute, before Norwich winger Borja Sainz was shown a straight red card after going in for a tackle with Jonny Howson. Goals from Marcus Forss and Emmanuel Latte Lath then put Boro ahead before half-time, while Lukas Engel added a third after the interval.