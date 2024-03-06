Middlesbrough players celebrate after scoring against Norwich. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Middlesbrough players celebrate after scoring against Norwich. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
'Influential': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Norwich City win and Borja Sainz red card

Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 3-1 win over Norwich City at the Riverside Stadium.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 6th Mar 2024, 22:00 GMT

Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Norwich 3-1 at the Riverside – but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

Ashley Barnes opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute, before Norwich winger Borja Sainz was shown a straight red card after going in for a tackle with Jonny Howson. Goals from Marcus Forss and Emmanuel Latte Lath then put Boro ahead before half-time, while Lukas Engel added a third after the interval.

Here’s how each Middlesbrough player fared at the Riverside:

Did well to deny Barnes when the game was still goalless. Was a little slow to react when Norwich then opened the scoring. Didn’t have much to do after that. 6

1. Seny Dieng - 6

Did well to deny Barnes when the game was still goalless. Was a little slow to react when Norwich then opened the scoring. Didn't have much to do after that. 6

Took a few heavy touches in the first half but managed to get forward from right-back. Delivered the cross for Engel’s goal. 6

2. Luke Ayling - 6

Took a few heavy touches in the first half but managed to get forward from right-back. Delivered the cross for Engel's goal. 6

Looked to step out of defence with the ball when he could and helped the side advance up the pitch in a right-sided centre-back role. 6

3. Paddy McNair - 6

Looked to step out of defence with the ball when he could and helped the side advance up the pitch in a right-sided centre-back role. 6

Played in the middle of Boro’s back three and wasn’t really troubled after Sainz’s red card in the first half. 6

4. Rav van den Berg - 6

Played in the middle of Boro's back three and wasn't really troubled after Sainz's red card in the first half. 6

