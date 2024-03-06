Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Norwich 3-1 at the Riverside – but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?
Ashley Barnes opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute, before Norwich winger Borja Sainz was shown a straight red card after going in for a tackle with Jonny Howson. Goals from Marcus Forss and Emmanuel Latte Lath then put Boro ahead before half-time, while Lukas Engel added a third after the interval.
Here’s how each Middlesbrough player fared at the Riverside:
1. Seny Dieng - 6
Did well to deny Barnes when the game was still goalless. Was a little slow to react when Norwich then opened the scoring. Didn’t have much to do after that. 6 Photo: George Wood
2. Luke Ayling - 6
Took a few heavy touches in the first half but managed to get forward from right-back. Delivered the cross for Engel’s goal. 6 Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Paddy McNair - 6
Looked to step out of defence with the ball when he could and helped the side advance up the pitch in a right-sided centre-back role. 6 Photo: Michael Steele
4. Rav van den Berg - 6
Played in the middle of Boro’s back three and wasn’t really troubled after Sainz’s red card in the first half. 6 Photo: George Wood