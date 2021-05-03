We round up some of the latest Boro-related news stories from around the web:

Charlie Wyke injury

Boro are one of several clubs who have been linked with Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke in recent weeks.

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

The 28-year-old has scored 25 goals in League One this season, and will be out of contract this summer, but missed the Black Cats’ 3-1 win at Plymouth.

"We hope it's not serious but we'll have to see," Sunderland boss Lee Johnson told our sister title The Sunderland Echo after the game.

"It's a thigh problem, and we hope it's just a superficial tear rather than in the belly of the muscle.

"He's also got an infected tooth - well, bone really. That needs to be fixed and it'll be a little operation, but he should only be out for a couple of days."

Championship clubs Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and Millwall have also been credited with interest in Wyke, as well as SPL giants Celtic.

Lewis Wing scores vital goal for Rotherham

While Boro will be playing in the Championship next season, there’s still plenty to play for at the bottom of the table.

Rotherham remain in the bottom three, three points from safety, but do have a game in hand on Derby who are directly above them.

The Millers picked up what could be a crucial point against Blackburn on Saturday, as Boro loanee Lewis Wing scored an 86th-minute free-kick to earn a 1-1 draw with Blackburn.

“Second half, we rallied and were desperately trying to get that goal,” said Rotherham boss Paul Warne after the game.

"Wingy got us a free-kick and, to stay up, you need to turn half-chances into goals. You have to take any opportunities to have. It was just disappointing there wasn’t a sell-out behind the goal because it would have gone absolutely crazy.”

Under-23s head to Crystal Palace

Finally, Boro’s under-23 side will face Crystal Palace on Monday (1pm kick-off).

A win for Graeme Lee’s side would guarantee them a place in the end of season Premier League 2, Division 2, play-offs with one game still to play.

