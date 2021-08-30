Sam Morsy of Middlesbrough.

Jonny Howson’s first goal since October earned Middlesbrough a point with a 1-1 draw against Blackburn at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Neither side could find a winner despite both teams finishing the Championship fixture with 10 men after Hayden Carter’s 79th-minute red card was followed by Sam Morsy’s dismissal two minutes later.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds as Middlesbrough and their rivals prepare for the deadline tomorrow evening:

Interest in Sam Morsy but the midfielder wants to stay

Several clubs are interested in Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy, according to reports.

Talk has suggested that Morsy’s future at the Riverside Stadium is very much up in the air with several Championship clubs said to be interested in him.

League One outfit Ipswich Town are also in for the midfielder. However, that move is thought to be unlikely.

Morsy worked under Ipswich manager Paul Cook during the pair’s time together at Wigan Athletic.

But at 29 and having been a Championship regular for a number of seasons, a move to a club currently sitting at the bottom end of the third tier will be unlikely to be seen as a good career move.

But interest in Morsy doesn’t end with Ipswich Town after reports suggested that three Championship clubs are known to be monitoring the player’s situation as the 11pm deadline tomorrow looms large.

Morsy, however, is said to be happy on Teesside under Neil Warnock and wishes to stay at Middlesbrough.

