News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Middlesbrough player Jonny Howson celebrates after scoring the second Boro goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Southampton FC at Riverside Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Middlesbrough player Jonny Howson celebrates after scoring the second Boro goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Southampton FC at Riverside Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Middlesbrough player Jonny Howson celebrates after scoring the second Boro goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Southampton FC at Riverside Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Is this how Middlesbrough will line-up to face Sunderland in Wear-Tees derby - photo gallery

Middlesbrough head to the Stadium of Light in good form for the latest Wear-Tees derby.
By Joe Ramage
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Michael Carrick’s side have started to turn around their early season misfortunes having won three straight games in the Championship following Tuesday’s success over Cardiff City.

The Black Cats, too, are in good form with Tony Mowbray’s side fourth in the table ahead of October’s international break.

Boro have been struggling with illness throughout their squad recently which may impact Carrick’s team selection as we predict our starting XI on Wearside:

Dieng kept his first clean sheet for Boro in the midweek win over Cardiff City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

1. Seny Dieng

Dieng kept his first clean sheet for Boro in the midweek win over Cardiff City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Smith may get the nod at full-back with question marks over Rav van den Berg's fitness ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Tommy Smith

Smith may get the nod at full-back with question marks over Rav van den Berg's fitness ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Fry has been a regular in defence for Boro this season after agreeing a new contract at the Riverside this summer. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

3. Dael Fry

Fry has been a regular in defence for Boro this season after agreeing a new contract at the Riverside this summer. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Lenihan is one of the players who has been struggling with illness but could return to the defence against Sunderland. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Darragh Lenihan

Lenihan is one of the players who has been struggling with illness but could return to the defence against Sunderland. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MiddlesbroughSunderlandStadium of LightCardiff CityTony Mowbray