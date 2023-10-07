Is this how Middlesbrough will line-up to face Sunderland in Wear-Tees derby - photo gallery
Middlesbrough head to the Stadium of Light in good form for the latest Wear-Tees derby.
By Joe Ramage
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Michael Carrick’s side have started to turn around their early season misfortunes having won three straight games in the Championship following Tuesday’s success over Cardiff City.
The Black Cats, too, are in good form with Tony Mowbray’s side fourth in the table ahead of October’s international break.
Boro have been struggling with illness throughout their squad recently which may impact Carrick’s team selection as we predict our starting XI on Wearside:
