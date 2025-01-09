Getty Images

Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones is closing in on a move to Championship rivals Luton Town.

The 25-year-old has made more than 130 appearances for Boro over a four-and-a-half-year stay but that is set to come to an end with a medical due.

The Teesside Gazette report: “The exact fee agreed is not known, though reports elsewhere have suggested it will be a deal worth up to £5million for Boro with add-ons. Though Jones remained a popular member of the Boro squad and was by no means forced out of the club, he has been allowed to explore the move closer to home after a difficult couple of years on and off the field.”

As the move edges nearer, Rob Edwards has agreed to step down from his role as Luton manager. Edwards guided the Hatters into the Premier League for the first time after play-off success at Wembley in 2023, but the club missed out on survival and have struggled on their return to the Championship.

Luton’s 2-1 loss at QPR on Monday made it four defeats in a row and only two wins from their last 10 matches, leaving them 20th in the table.

Talks occurred after the result in west London and Edwards has stepped down by mutual consent after two years in charge at Kenilworth Road. Ex-Luton manager and current chief recruitment officer Mick Harford will step up to help coaches Paul Trollope and Richie Kyle take the team for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, striker Matthew Hoppe has left Middlesbrough after an unsuccessful spell at the club.

A club statement read: “Striker Matthew Hoppe has left the club. The American departs after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

“Hoppe made six first-team appearances for the club after joining in the summer of 2022. The club wishes Matthew well for the future.”