Warnock admitted last season that Boro had met with one player’s representatives about moving to the Riverside, yet that deal now appears unlikely.

The Boro boss was asked if the player in question was Manchester City’s Liam Delap, but wouldn’t reveal his identity.

“He’s still available,” said Warnock.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

"Everybody is chasing the lad. I’m not sure if we’re anywhere near the top of that chase pack but there are four or five clubs so his agent says so I’m not optimistic on that really.

“There will be odd loan deals when the squads come out. I’ve just got a list from Watford today, there must be seven or eight players on there.

“They want their wages off now so they’ll be somebody like that crop up.”

Asked if he regularly receives lists of players who are available from agents, Warnock replied: “Yeah, they say they are working for the club and they’ve been told can they help them move some players out on loan to get the wages down when they are signing all these players in the Premier League.

“There are six or seven players who have been given to me by one agent today. Am I interested in any of them? Unfortunately I’m not but it just shows you what is happening around the country at the minute.”

