Britt Assombalonga scored a hat-trick at Salford.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: One 9 and two 8s for Boro players in Salford City win

A Britt Assombalonga hat-trick saw Middlesbrough come from behind to beat EFL newcomers Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium – but who else stood out for the visitors in the 3-1 win?

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 07:00

Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following Boro’s penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled for Jonathan Woodgate’s side as preparations continue for the new Championship campaign:

1. Aynsley Pears - 8

Instructed the players in front of him with authority while making some important saves and punches. An impressive display from the 21-year-old. 8

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Jonny Howson - 6

Did a job at right-back and looked to get forward or drift inside when Boro were on the attack. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Daniel Ayala - 5

Missed a great chance to open the scoring with a free header. Looked a little rusty at the start. 5

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. Ryan Shotton - 5

Won a few headers but still doesn’t look comfortable in a centre-back role. Mistake almost gifted Salford a 2-0 lead. 5

Photo: FRANK REID

