Full-back Hayden Coulson has impressed in pre-season.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Luton at Kenilworth Road

Jonathan Woodgate will take charge of his first competitive game as Middlesbrough head coach tonight with a tricky-looking away trip to Luton in store. But who will start for the Teessiders at Kenilworth Road?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 07:27

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the players he would start against the Hatters in the opening game of the new EFL season. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree or disagree with his selections:

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Boro's best player last season is expected to be fit after missing most of pre-season with a calf injury.

2. RB: Jonny Howson

Howson has filled in at right-back during pre-season due to the squad's shortage in that area.

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

An asset in both boxes, the Spaniard has been a key player for Boro since joining the club permanently in 2014.

4. CB: George Friend

Woodgate also hopes Friend will be fit for the trip to Kenilworth Road. The club captain has predominantly played at left-back during his time on Teesside but can also fill in at centre-half where Boro are still missing Dael Fry.

Page 1 of 3