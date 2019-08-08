Joe Nicholson's transfer verdict: Why Middlesbrough didn't sign any players on deadline day
Middlesbrough ended transfer deadline day with no new faces in their ranks – bringing to a close a summer which saw Jonathan Woodgate bring in four new faces.
By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 18:00
And our Boro writer, Joe Nicholson, has delivered his verdict on the Teessiders’ summer activity and revealed why Woodgate didn’t sign any players on deadline day – as he eyed the correct players rather than panic buying.
Watch the video above to see our verdict on Middlesbrough’s deadline day and transfer activity.