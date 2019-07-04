Jonathan Woodgate handed boost as Spanish stopper returns to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have re-signed goalkeeper Tomas Mejias on a free transfer – subject to international clearance.
By James Copley
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 16:11
The 30-year-old Spanish stopper, a graduate of Real Madrid’s academy, penned a two-year deal to return to to Teeside.
Mejais has played back-up to Dimi Konstantopoulos, Victor Valdes and Darren Randolph in recent seasons.
The ‘keeper is fondly remembered by fans for his efforts in away victories against Manchester City in the FA Cup and Manchester United in the League Cup.
Mejias returns after a season with Omonia Nicosia.