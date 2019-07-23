Jonathan Woodgate quizzed on Martin Braithwaite's Middlesbrough absence at Salford
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate says Martin Braithwaite still hasn’t recovered from a sickness bug amid rumours linking the forward with a move to Spain.
The Danish international missed the second pre-season game running when Boro travelled to Salford on Tuesday night, with the Teessiders running out 3-1 winners at the Peninsula Stadium.
Reports from Spain have claimed Leganes are preparing a bid of around £6million for the forward, yet Woodgate says nothing is official yet.
When asked about Boro’s injury situation, Woodgate said: “Rudy (Gestede) has slight hamstring injury, Martin hasn't fully recovered from his bout of diarrhoea and sickness, which can't be helped. Nothing is official yet and I just know he hasn't been well enough to play.”
Braithwaite has played just once for Boro in pre-season, 45 minutes at Hartlepool, following his return from a loan spell at Leganes last term.
When asked about the transfer reports on Braithwaite, Woodgate added: “Martin is getting linked with every Tom, Dick and Harry. Martin is a good player and he would be a success at this football club.
“I haven’t heard a thing, all I know is he didn’t play today because he hasn’t got over his sickness and diarrhea, so … that’s how it is.
Woodgate was also quizzed whether selling Braithwaite would free up funds to make new signings this summer, to which he replied: “I will cross that bridge when we get to it. I know what targets I want, Neil (Bausor) and Adrian (Bevington) know. I have left it with them. They are doing the rest.”