Jonathan Woodgate reveals what Middlesbrough players can expect when they return to pre-season training
Middlesbrough players will return to Rockliffe next week, as Jonathan Woodgate prepares to take his first training session as Boro’s first-team manager.
Boro’s pre-season schedule will get underway at the start of next month, when Woodgate will take his side to Austria to face Grazer AK on July 5.
And while some players will receive an extended break due to international call-ups, Woodgate is looking forward to working with the majority of his squad.
“There will be testing the first two days next week, and Wednesday the balls will be out.,” Woodgate told the club’s website.
“The players will be doing lots of different drills and the touch count will be through the roof - it’ll be all with the ball.
“It’ll be tough, but as soon as soon as the lads come in I want to see expectation, work ethic, leaders in the group who will really come to the fore because as a head coach you really need that in the dressing room.
“It will be interesting to see - I’m sure they will all be bang up for it, because they should be, and we’re looking forward to it as well.”
After their trip to Austria, Boro will face short trips to Gateshead and Hartlepool before jetting off to Germany to take on second tier side 1. FC Heidenheim.
The Teessiders will finish their pre-season programme with a trip to Salford City and a home game against Saint Etienne, less than a week before their first Championship fixture at Luton.