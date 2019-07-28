Jonathan Woodgate reveals why Middlesbrough signed ‘young, hungry’ Marc Bola
Jonathan Woodgate has revealed why Middlesbrough signed the ‘young’ and ‘hungry’ Marc Bola.
The 21-year-old – a left-sided defender who can also play further up the field – becomes the club’s third summer signing after joining from League One Blackpool.
Speaking to the club’s website, Boro’s new boss explained: “Marc is another good signing for us and is just the type of player we want here. There were other clubs interested, but he wanted to come here, and that’s the important thing.
“Like Marcus, he is young, hungry, has a desire to do well and wants to play for Middlesbrough Football Club.
“I was impressed by what I saw of Marc a few years ago playing for Arsenal in the UEFA Youth League, I’ve followed his progress ever since, and I think he is another great fit for us,” concluded Woodgate