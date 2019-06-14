Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough backroom staff announced as former Leeds United team-mate joins new set-up

Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed Middlesbrough’s new manager on a three-year contract.

The former defender, who worked as Tony Pulis’ first-team coach last season, will be joined by former Leeds and Tottenham team-mate, and current Republic of Ireland assistant manager, Robbie Keane, Leo Percovich and former Boro goalkeeper Danny Coyne.

In a club statement, Boro say they spoke ‘with a number of potential candidates both in the UK and abroad’ following the departure of Pulis.

It also says that during the process, it became clear Woodgate ‘was the outstanding candidate’ and his staff ‘bring a wealth of experience and knowledge.’

Woodgate will be unveiled to the press during a lunchtime press conference on Friday.