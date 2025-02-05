Kelechi Iheanacho reveals what Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick told him

The latest Middesbrough news, via Dom Aberdeen.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s announcement as a Middlesbrough player marked the end of their business in the January transfer window as the deadline closed on Monday night.

Perhaps overshadowed by an agonising 3-2 defeat to local rivals Sunderland, the addition comes at a good time for Boro fans as Emmanuel Latte Lath departed the Riverside for MLS side Atlanta United. The Ivorian leaves for a record-breaking fee for a player to play in the States.

Meanwhile, the former Manchester City and Leicester forward was in attendance at Monday’s Tees-Wear match after being announced as a Boro player on the pitch before kick-off.

In an interview with club media, Iheanacho said: “We [himself and Michael Carrick] spoke about everything, training, games, how we’re going to move forward. Hopefully, we’ll get through to go to the Premier League, that’s the goal.

“It feels like home, coming back to England so I’m buzzing to get started and I’m really happy.”

The FA Cup winner returns to England on loan until the end of the season, looking for back-to-back promotions from the Championship to the Premier League after Leicester’s triumph last season. The Nigerian is joined on Teesside by Samuel Iling-Junior from Aston Villa. The 21-year-old joined Villa from Juventus in the summer and spent the first half of this season on loan at Bologna.

Morgan Whittaker also arrives on Teesside following a move from Plymouth Argyle. The winger made his debut against Sunderland.

Mark Travers made his Boro debut in Monday’s fixture. Despite the late goal, the Irish shot-stopper had a solid game. The headlines were instead given to fellow loanee Ryan Giles whose unlucky touch beat Travers to decide the tie.

There was a number of outings at the Riverside, with winger Isiah Jones departing to join Championship strugglers Luton Town. Jones and Latte Lath had a combined 42 goals for the club. Matt Clarke left for Derby County after falling out of favour in Michael Carrick’s back line. The 28-year-old returns to Pride Park where he spent two seasons on loan during the COVID-19 seasons.

George Edmundson made his loan permanent after being temporarily recalled from Ipswich. The centre-back signed a two-and-a-half year contract. Meanwhile, defender Tommy Smith has announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning. The full-back made over 350 appearances and nearly 50 on Teesside. His decision came following his ruptured Achilles in October 2023, ruling him out of playing since.