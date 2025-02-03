Middlesbrough suffer defeat to Sunderland in the Championship, write PA.

A late Ryan Giles own goal saw Sunderland snatch a 3-2 victory in an entertaining Tees-Wear derby at the Riverside.

An energetic start saw the hosts rewarded when Delano Burgzorg slotted home from Hayden Hackney’s defence-splitting pass, but despite Boro’s dominance, the Black Cats equalised after Dan Neil’s shot took a deflection off George Edmundson and into the net. Sunderland took the lead early in the second half through Wilson Isidor’s cool finish before Hackney pulled Boro back level minutes later.

However, a late twist saw Giles’ 87th-minute own goal prove to be the decisive moment as the Black Cats move level on points with third-placed Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship table, while Boro remain stuck outside the play-off positions.

After Aidan Morris had a shot blocked, early pressure from the Teessiders saw debutant Morgan Whittaker play a neat pass through to Luke Ayling on the right flank and he chipped a cross in to Marcus Forss, but his header was pushed away by Anthony Patterson.

Boro’s bright start was rewarded 11 minutes in when Hackney threaded a brilliant pass into Burgzorg, who burst through the centre of the Sunderland defence to tuck the ball into the bottom corner. Patrick Roberts made some promising moves and had a shot from a tight angle blocked before his inswinging corner was met by Chris Mepham at the back post, but Bournemouth loanee Mark Travers made the save.

Boro remained in control, exposing the Black Cats’ defence again as Hackney sprinted into plenty of space in the middle of the pitch before flicking a pass to an unmarked Forss on the left, but his shot flew over the crossbar.

Sunderland levelled in the 33rd minute when Chris Rigg had a shot blocked and the ball was cleared to the edge of the box where captain Neil was lurking and hit a strong effort, which deflected in off Edmundson.

The visitors began to look more confident after the goal and took the lead six minutes into the second half after a brilliant through ball from Enzo Le Fee found Isidor and in a one-on-one situation, the striker calmly took the ball around Travers before rolling into an empty net.

However, Boro were soon back on level terms when Morris picked up possession just outside the area and tapped the ball to Hackney who fired a venomous shot past Patterson in the 59th minute.

Forss had a shot blocked before Travers pushed a low Isidor effort wide as both sides looked to edge ahead, but a pulsating game saw Sunderland claim three points at the death when Le Fee’s cross from the left bounced off the unfortunate Giles and into the bottom corner.