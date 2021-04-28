Here are some of the latest Boro-related transfer rumours from around the web.

Interest in Bristol City striker

The future of Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou remains unclear after being heavily linked with Boro back in January.

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou.

Diedhiou, 28, looks increasingly set to leave Aston Gate, where his contract will expire this summer, with Football Insider claiming Boro are in ‘advanced talks’ with the forward.

According to Bristol Live, the frontman has interest from other Championship clubs as well as Boro, while a decision on his future is likely to be made at the end of the season.

The report claims Diedhiou was offered a contract extension at Bristol City last summer, yet there is little indication he will sign it.

Attacker linked with Championship trio

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass has been linked with three Championship clubs.

Despite Wednesday’s troubles this season, the 27-year-old has scored nine Championship goals and provided six assists for The Owls since signing permanently from Wigan last summer.

According to Football Insider, Stoke, Boro and Cardiff are in a race to sign Windass ahead of next season.

Latest Charlie Wyke reports

Boro are also said to be tracking Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

The 28-year-old has been linked with several Championship clubs, including Cardiff, Nottingham Forest and Millwall, and will be out of contract this summer.

According to Football League World, Cardiff are leading the chase to sign Wyke on a free transfer.

