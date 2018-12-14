Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa reveals the key advice he received from Tony Pulis

If Leeds United enjoy a successful festive period, then they may owe some credit to Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis.

For it is Pulis who has offer Marcelo Bielsa some key advice on a hectic December as the Leeds boss prepares for his first-ever winter period in English football.

Bielsa, a former Argentinian national team manager, has enjoyed a successful start to life at Elland Road with his side currently sat second in the Championship.

But he will face an unfamiliar task during December as he aims to adapt to a hectic fixture schedule which poses problems for even the most well-versed of manager's in the English leagues.

The 63-year-old, however, is well aware of England's festive schedule and knows that adaptation will be key throughout the upcoming months.

And he has sought advice from Pulis as he aims to sustain Leeds' push for a return to the Premier League.

“The head coach of Middlesbrough, Tony Pulis, who is a man with a lot of experience, told me that December was a crucial month for the Championship,” said Bielsa.

“So we are trying to adapt to find good solutions for this moment.

“Of course I knew about the tradition in this country of playing over Christmas, everyone knows about this tradition.

“It’s something new for me because it’s the first time I’ve worked in England. My goal is to adapt to the situation.

“We have the same problems as every other team. Usually you don’t play every three days in a period of two-and-a-half weeks, but we adapt to what happens and take one game after the other.

“We have to consider fatigue and see if the succession of games affects the performance of the players.”