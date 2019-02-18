Leeds United slapped with heavy fine after Middlesbrough and Championship rivals complain over 'Spygate'

Leeds United have been hit with a heavy fine over the 'Spygate' scandal - and Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals will be forced to adhere to a new rule as a result.

The Whites have been the subject of an EFL investigation after a 'spy' was discovered watching a Derby County training session ahead of the pair's meeting.

Such news sparked a reaction from Championship clubs with several - including Boro - writing to the EFL over the incident.

And the governing body have now penalised Leeds for the incident, slapping the club with a £200,000 fine after they admitted a breach of EFL Regulation 3.4.

Regulation 3.4 provides that ‘in all matters and transactions relating to the League, each Club shall behave towards each other Club and The League with the utmost good faith.’

Leeds, Middlesbrough and their Championship foes are now set to be subject to a new EFL Regulation which makes it clear that clubs will be expressly prohibited from viewing opposition training in the 72 hours immediately prior to a fixture, unless invited to do so.

EFL Chief Executive Shaun Harvey said: “The regulatory requirement to act in ‘utmost good faith’ was brought into EFL Regulations two years ago and was bolstered in 2018 by the introduction of the Club Charter, which sets out in more detail the standards of behaviour expected of member Clubs.

“The facts of this particular case were not ones we would have expected - and have to deal with a complaint about - and it is clearly impossible to have a specific set of Regulations that will apply in all circumstances of poor conduct, so, this charge was brought under a general Regulation. In doing this, the EFL has demonstrated we have appropriate provisions in place to protect our competitions and apply to all Clubs.

“The sanctions imposed highlight how actions such as this cannot be condoned and act as a clear deterrent should any Club seek to undertake poor conduct in the future. I would like to thank Leeds United for their assistance in helping to bring this matter to a conclusion as quickly as was practically possible.

“We will now look to move on from this incident and commence the discussions about introducing a specific Regulation at a meeting with all Clubs later this month.”

Leeds United said: “We accept that whilst we have not broken any specific rule, we have fallen short of the standard expected by the EFL with regards to regulation 3.4.

“We apologise for acting in a way that has been judged culturally unacceptable in the English game and would like to thank Shaun Harvey and the EFL for the manner in which they conducted their investigations.

“Our focus can now return to matters on the field.”