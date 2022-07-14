Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted his expects the fight for promotion will be much tougher this season.

The Northern club narrowly missed out on the play-offs earlier this year and will be hoping to finally return to the Premier League for the first time in six years.

Wilder said: “If we want to be pushing towards the top of the division, which I’ve always said we should be, we know we need to add competition. I think it will be a tougher division next season.

“We talk a lot about the clubs coming down and the advantages they have and then there are a couple of strong teams who just missed out last year that will be hoping to be there or thereabouts again.

“There is always one or two teams that come from sort of left field to challenge as well. But we want to be really competitive. There are no guarantees, but we set our goals high for the season ahead.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Coventry City snap up England youth international Coventry City have confirmed the loan signing of Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo. The 21-year-old made only one appearance for the newly promoted club last season. (Coventry City FC) Photo Sales

2. Ex-Wolves veteran nearing Birmingham City switch Birmingham City are reportedly on the verge of making their third summer signing as they look to snap up goalkeeper John Ruddy following his release from Wolves this summer. The 35-year-old only managed two appearances in the Premier League last season. (Birmingham Live) Photo Sales

3. Blackburn in talks over Liverpool defender Blackburn Rovers are looking increasingly likely to sign Liverpool's Ben Davies this summer after they opened talks with the Premier League clbu over a move. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Leeds United could target Potters full-back Leeds United have reportedly refreshed their interest in Stoke City's Josh Tymon following an injury to Junior Firpo. The Whites had been linked with the left-back earlier in the window, as well as Norwich City and Rangers. (Football Insider) Photo Sales