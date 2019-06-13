Liam Rosenior 'set to stay' at Brighton despite Middlesbrough links

Reported Middlesbrough target Liam Rosenior is set to stay at Brighton, according to a local report.

The former defender, who works with the Seagulls under-23 side, has been linked with a coaching role at Boro, who are expected to announce Jonathan Woodgate as their new manager.

But according to the Brighton Argus, Rosenior is set to stay at Brighton next season despite recent claims.

Boro are also waiting on a response from Robbie Keane, who has been offered to joined Woodgate's coaching staff at the Riverside.

The former Tottenham striker, who is Mick McCarthy's assistant with the Republic of Ireland national team, met with Boro chairman Steve Gibson earlier this week and is considering his options.

Keane was asked about the potential role at an event at Crumlin's Children's Hospital on Wednesday, to which he replied: "Honestly, I don’t know. It’s happened so quick.

"I met them (the Boro hierarchy) yesterday, had a lovely chat with them. The chairman was a pleasant fella, a really nice guy. It’s happened so quick that I haven’t really had time to think about it.

"The most important thing is the family as well. It’s a big thing to do, you know? It excites me. Working class people, with good values. Obviously I have known Woody 20 years. He’s a good friend. And if I can help him as much as I can I’ll do so.

"But I have to think about it. I’ve said that to the chairman: ‘gimme a few days to think about it’."