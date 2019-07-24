Liverpool and Newcastle-linked winger seals Middlesbrough exit - and teams up with French side
Middlesbrough winger Bilal Brahimi has sealed an exit from Teesside – putting to bed the speculation surrounding his future.
The highly-rated winger has long been linked with a move away from the Riverside Stadium, and has been reportedly interesting Premier League duo Newcastle United and Liverpool in the past.
But the 19-year-old, who joined Boro in 2017 from Leixoes, was keen on a return to his native France after finding first-team opportunities at Middlesbrough limited.
And he has now sealed a move to Ligue 1, where he will join Reims after leaving the North East.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
France Football first reported the move, with Brahimi since having been snapped holding the club’s shirt on his Instagram page.
Brahimi has penned a three-year deal with the French outfit, and it remains unclear whether Boro will be entitled to any form of compensation following the move.