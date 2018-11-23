Liverpool, Chelsea and Celtic in transfer battle for Middlesbrough starlet - report

Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry is attracting interest from a host of top flight clubs, according to reports.

It was suggested last week that Premier League side Liverpool had extensively scouted Fry, and it appears they aren't alone in their admiration of the Boro centre back.

TeamTalk claim that Celtic, Chelsea, Tottenham and Bournemouth are all keen on a deal for the 21-year-old who has caught the eye with some impressive performances both on the domestic and international stage.

Fry, a product of Middlesbrough's youth academy, has made 13 appearances this season having flourished in Tony Pulis' 3-5-2 shape.

Such standout performances at club level have also led to international recognition, with the youngster a regular in the England U21 squads.

But despite this interest, TeamTalk claim that Middlesbrough are reluctant to let go of one of their prize assets.

Fry signed a new five-year deal at the Riverside Stadium earlier this year and is understood to be happy to remain on Teesside.