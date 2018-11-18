Liverpool tracking highly-rated Middlesbrough defender - reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are keeping tabs on Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, according to reports.

The 21-year-old centre-back is a popular figure at the Riverside, after coming through Boro's highly-rated academy and impressing for the first team.

Fry has started 10 of his side's 17 league games in the Championship this campaign and, according to The Sunday Express, Liverpool are monitoring his progress.

The report also claimed Liverpool scouts have watched Middlesbrough as many as six times recently.

Boro will be keen to hold onto one of their homegrown assets, especially after selling Ben Gibson to Burnley in the summer.

Fry's career has followed a similar path to Gibson's, and the former has recently spoken about his aspirations to help his boyhood club return to the Premier League.

An immediate move to Anfield seems unlikely, and potential game time on Merseyside would be extremely limited with Jurgen Klopp's side fighting for the league title.

Even so, Fry has shown he has the potential to play at the highest level.

This season, the defender has demonstrated his versatility, by operating at right-back, and composure on the ball when passing out from the back.

Fry has also played regularly for England's under-21s side.