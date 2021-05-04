The 28-year-old frontman, who came through Boro’s academy, will be out of contract this summer and has scored 25 league goals for the Black Cats this campaign.

Championship clubs Millwall, Cardiff and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with Wyke, as well as SPL giants Celtic.

We asked Boro supporters on our Middlesbrough FC - Hartlepool Mail Twitter page if they think Wyke would be a good signing for the Teessiders.

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

Here are some of the responses:

@danfromboro: No thanks. I’d concentrate on the lad from Bristol and players with better stats than ours from last season

@ironopolis69: On the basis he costs nothing and would be on low wages and we need three strikers in I’d say yes

@Craig82Scott: 100 per cent it's a no brainer. Every level he's gone he's got goals. May not be the most mobile but seems to be getting better each season, as he rises through the leagues his record shows. The fact he's on a free means anyone who argues against this is deluded.

@DannySpooner7: Would be a good signing as he’s been ripping the league below up. But that’s only if he can carry it on into a better and stronger league like the Championship. Would definitely be worth giving a go.

@steroberts111: Nope. Sunderland fans were discussing if he was the worst striker in their history not so long ago.

@Grriiz_: Low risk, unproven but had a good season at scum and always good to have one of our own

@simmo06: Good League One player but don’t think he would cut it in the Championship. Very limited technically

@Arkooo: My mates is a Sunderland fan who would be happy to see him leave

@louandy23: Yes definitely, scores goals wherever he goes

@rockbourne: Big step up to the Championship. Not sure he’s mobile enough...a bit one dimensional

@boromart: It's only a good deal if he is up to the job of leading the line in the Championship. If he isn't even on a free, he's a waste of money.

