Middlesbrough picked up an important win against promotion-chasing Luton Town at the weekend.

Boro sat behind the Hatters in the league table ahead of their tie, but goals from Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore handed them all three points.

Harry Cornick scored right at the death for Luton, however it proved to only be a consolation goal as Middlesbrough leapfrogged the visitors into sixth place.

Chris Wilder’s side now sit one point into the play-offs with games in hand on Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers and QPR, who all sit above them in the table.

They now face a trip to Wilder’s former club Sheffield United tonight, with the Blades currently sat in seventh.

A win for Boro could potentially see them move up to fourth.

1. West Ham targeting Nottingham Forest ace West Ham are continuing to keep a close eye on Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall ahead of the summer. David Moyes has found success in buying from the Championship previously, with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma both impressing. (Claret & Hugh)

2. Blackburn monitoring young National League forward Blackburn Rovers are reportedly keen on signing Guiseley striker Josh Stones, with Wigan Athletic also eyeing a move. The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club in October. (Football League World)

3. Ex-Leicester City defender has contract terminated Bristol City have terminated the contract of defender Danny Simpson, with the former Leicester and Newcastle right-back falling out of favour at Ashton Gate. The 35-year-old hasn't made an appearance for the Robins since October. (Bristol World)

4. Leeds United target signs new contract Coventry City forward Gustavo Hamer has signed a new deal with the Championship Club amid interest from Leeds United. The 24-year-old has three goals and six assists in the league this season. (Coventry City)