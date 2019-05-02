Manchester United and Bournemouth set to battle for exciting Middlesbrough youngster - reports

Manchester United and Bournemouth are interested in Middlesbrough youngster Marcus Tavernier, according to reports.

The Sun claim that the wideman - who has made 26 appearances for Boro this term - is attracting a host of top flight interest after a breakthrough season.

Manchester United have long-been linked with the 20-year-old, with their interest going back to Jose Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford.

But these fresh reports claim that they may have some fresh competition for the England youth international, with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth believed to be keen.

Indeed, the Sun state that the Cherries are now viewed as the 'frontrunners' for Tavernier's signature as they prepare for a summer move.

The same report suggests that should Middlesbrough lose the youngster, then they could swoop for Celtic's Scott Sinclair to offer them some extra attacking impetus.