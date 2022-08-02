Marcus Tavernier has completed his move from Middlesbrough to AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tavernier’s future has been up in the air for a number of weeks with the Cherries believed to have held a long-standing interest over the summer.

And having missed Boro’s opening day draw in the Championship against West Bromwich Albion, the 23-year-old has now completed his move to the Vitality Stadium for a fee believed to be in the region of £10million.

Tavernier spent a decade on Teesside as a product of the club’s academy before going on to make 155 appearances for the club following his debut in August 2017.

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for American striker Matthew Hoppe. (Photo by Chuck Burton/Getty Images)

The midfielder endeared himself to Boro fans when scoring the winning goal against North East neighbours Sunderland at the Riverside in the Championship three months later and has developed into a key player in the years since.

A club statement read: “Marcus departs with the best wishes of all at MFC.”

And Tavernier has thanked fans after sealing his move to the Premier League.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m sure everyone has seen in the press that it’s something that’s been going on in the background and I’m just delighted to be here now,” he said in a club interview.

“Premier League football was a big factor. It’s something I’ve dreamed of ever since I was a little kid.

“I felt like this was something that me, my family and my agent knew was the right step for me to take, but I’ve just got to thank everyone at Middlesbrough for the opportunity and the chance they’ve given me over the years because without them none of this would have been able to happen.

“It’s every kids dream to play in the Premier League and I’m finally getting the chance to put myself out on that platform and show everyone what I can do.”

Tavernier went further by taking to social media to again thank the club and its supporters for what he described as a ‘great club’ having had nothing but ‘great memories.’

“I’ve spent nine years of my life at this great club and have nothing but great memories,” he wrote.

“I want to thank all of the staff who have played a huge part in developing me into the person I am today because without you all none of this would have been possible.

“To all my teammates who I can now call my brothers and finally, most importantly, to you fans who have continued to support me from my first game until my 155th. You will truly be missed.

“The club, the stadium and the people will always be special for me and my family.”

Meanwhile Chris Wilder remains in the market for further additions to his squad after the signing of Premier League striker Marcus Forss from Brentford on a four-year contract.

Forss made his debut from the bench against the Baggies while reports from Football League World suggest Boro are yet to agree a fee with Real Mallorca for forward Matthew Hoppe.