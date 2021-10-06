Aged just 22, the Middlesbrough midfielder has already notched up over 100 appearances for the club where he progressed through the ranks before being handed a debut under Garry Monk back in October 2017.

Wearing the number 62 shirt at the Madejski Stadium, Tavernier has come a long way in four years to where he is now considered a key player in Neil Warnock’s Boro side.

And when opening up about his journey into the first team on Teesside with Boro’s ‘One Of Our Own’ podcast, the midfielder gave credit to his brother, Rangers’ flying full-back James, for giving him the belief he could make it as a professional.

Marcus Tavernier has made over 100 appearances for Middlesbrough (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“He made me realise if this is what I want to do, I’ve got to put my full concentration into it and leave all the distractions aside and focus 100% on football,” said Tavernier.

“And that’s what I did and why I’m here now playing for Middlesbrough’s first team.

“I got released from Newcastle which was the worst feeling I’d had in my life up to that point but then Middlesbrough took me on two weeks later.

“I remember coming in and feeling so welcomed, and the philosophy of how Middlesbrough play, and how they do things, was more suited to me than it was at Newcastle.”

Marcus Tavernier was on trial with Rangers where his brother, James, plays (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Tavernier went on to speak about his debut - a 2-0 win over Reading - “I remember seeing my name on the team sheet and my heart dropped. It was all I've worked for, all I've dreamed of, playing the professional game.

“It was me, Dael [Fry] and [Lewis] Wingy all coming through together and I ended up reversing into Wingy’s car after training, I was just so buzzing. I never told him.

“He came in one day and was telling me he had a scratch on his car. I was just so buzzing and looking forward to what my dream was.”

And Tavernier certainly flourished at the Riverside after making his bow, going on to score the winner against Sunderland in the Tees-Wear derby a week later to cement himself firmly in the hearts of Boro supporters.

While the pacy midfielder is far from the finished article, with some of the edges still somewhat rough, Tavernier is a fine example of where hard work can get you following a setback.

As Tavernier was suffering the heartache of being released by his hometown Magpies, brother James was beginning to emerge on the Football League scene following a successful spell at Rotherham United.

It led to the older Tavernier being picked up by Scottish giants Rangers in 2015 where he hasn’t looked back since, becoming a standout out player both at Premiership level and on the European stage for the Ibrox club.

But was there ever an opportunity for Tavernier to join his brother in Glasgow?

“There was a debate of me going up there,” he said.

“I was two weeks into my trial and Rangers wanted me to go up there and go through with it but Boro offered me a contract and as soon as I heard that I signed straight away.

“I realised this was all I wanted to do after that frustration and devastation of getting released.”

