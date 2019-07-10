Martin Braithwaite and five other Middlesbrough players set to return against Gateshead
Martin Braithwaite and Middlesbrough’s other international players are set to feature in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly at Gateshead.
After representing their countries in the recent Euro 2020 qualifiers, Braithwaite, Paddy McNair, Darren Randolph, and George Saville all missed last week’s 2-0 defeat to Grazer AK during Boro’s pre-season trip to Austria.
Midfielder Jonny Howson also missed the game due to the birth of his son, while winger Marcus Tavernier sat out after picking up a slight injury.
Yet all six players are set to play a part at the International Stadium, with Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate looking to step up preparations for next month’s Championship opener at Luton on August 2.
“We’ve got a few players coming in who didn’t play in Austria,” Woodgate told the club’s website. “That game was too soon for the lads who had played international football, but they’ll all get minutes on the pitch at Gateshead.
“We’ll be looking to step things up slightly and get 60 minutes from some of the players this time.”
The Heed have been relegated to National League North after a turbulent summer and have since appointed former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson as their new manager.
Williamson was full of praise for Woodgate and believes Boro’s new appointment gives hope to up-and-coming English managers.
Fans wanting to attend the game can pay on the gate, with adult tickets priced at £8, concessions £5, under-16s £2, and under-12s free of charge with a paying adult.