Martin Braithwaite sends farewell message to Middlesbrough fans following permanent switch to Leganes
Former Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite has posted a farewell message to Boro fans following his permanent move to Spanish side Leganes earlier this week.
Braithwaite joined the Teessiders for a reported £9million in 2017 but made just 40 appearances for the club over a two-year period.
The forward handed in a transfer request last summer before finally completing a loan move to Leganes in January.
During his time in Spain, the Danish international heavily criticised former Boro boss Tony Pulis and said it was unlikely he’d return to Teesside.
Yet following the appointment of head coach Jonathan Woodgate, there were some suggestions the forward might stay at the Riverside, and there was clearly a better rapport with the club’s new boss.
Yet Braithwaite’s permanent move away was finally completed on Wednesday evening, and the Dane took to social media to thank Boro fans for his time at the club.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“My time at Boro has come to an end. I will keep all the good memories about the club and the area with me for the rest of my life,” he posted.
“I enjoyed playing at the Riverside and I will remember the away games where thousands of fans always came to support us.
“I want to thank all the people in Middlesbrough, the staff, the players and the supporters for my time there. I have massive respect for the new coaching staff and I wish them all the best for this season and the years to come.
“I will continue to cheer for the club in the future.
“Up the Boro.”