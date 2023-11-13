Michael Carrick hailed the ‘colossal effort’ from his players as Middlesbrough went into the international break on the back of a significant win over table-toppers Leicester City.

Michael Carrick hailed Middlesbrough's display in their win over Championship table-toppers Leicester City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough produced an impressive, resilient, display to inflict just a third defeat on the Foxes who remain at the top of the Championship table.

Enzo Maresca’s side look a force to be reckoned with in the Championship this season as they attempt to bounce straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Carrick’s Boro are on the up themselves having lost just one of their last 10 league games following a tricky start to the season with Sam Greenwood’s blockbuster free kick enough to edge things at the Riverside.

Greenwood continued his impressive displays on Teesside after being brought into the starting XI early last month.

The Leeds United loanee grabbed the opening goal in Boro’s rout over neighbours Sunderland – the first of four goals in his last six appearances with this match-winning free kick against Leicester the pick of the bunch.

"He’s capable of that, Sam. He practices a lot,” said Carrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s got fantastic technique. He’s been waiting for one of them to go in but it’s a hell of a goal. A goal fit enough to win the game.”

The Boro boss added: "There were chances for both teams but, defensively, I thought we were absolutely spot on as a team and we stuck at it and we feel as though we got what we deserved and it was a terrific win for us.

"I’m just hugely, massively, proud of everyone, of the whole group. It was a colossal effort from everyone. They’re a really, really good team, they make you work for it, they’ve got good players who are well coached. They’ll be right up there, if not top they’ll be top two come the end of the season, they’re a Premier League outfit really so I thought the boys did fantastic to win the game.”