Michael Carrick has this message after Middlesbrough's win at Stoke City

The latest Middlesbrough news, via PA.

Michael Carrick played down the significance of Middlesbrough’s first win in six Championship games on his own position after his team’s 3-1 victory at Stoke.

A run of five defeats had upped the pressure on Carrick but goals from Marcus Forss, Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway put smiles back on Boro faces. Victory lifted them up to 11th – four points from a play-off place – while Stoke are five points above the relegation places.

“It wasn’t for me, it was more for everyone else,” said Carrick of Middlesbrough’s first success since January 21. “To see the players and fans celebrating and enjoying it (was great). The support counts and matters when you are going through a stage like this.

“So massive credit to them for turning up and being positive. It is what the boys are capable of as a group and the supporters are included. “To have their moments at the end is not going to change everything but it gives us that feeling back and shows that connection.

“It has been tested but it’s strong and we need to build from here. “Getting the win was one thing but the way we did it was as pleasing as anything. “It’s easy to hide and play the safe option, get through the game, survive and hope to win. But they took the ball and expressed themselves.”

Carrick was less happy at his team’s poor end to the first half, where an encouraging start – ignited by Forss’ first goal of the season – was dampened by Bae Jun-ho’s 44th-minute equaliser.

“We spoke about it briefly at half-time and the boys got together and responded well. “We stopped doing the things we are good at and it took the edge off the performance. But the goal, if anything, maybe perked us up and we were terrific in the second half.”

Stoke boss Mark Robbins said: “We are in a position where we know we have to pick up points.

“We know we are working in an environment where supporters are fed up. They have had enough of mediocrity for the last seven or eight years. “But we need a bit of understanding, which I think we got. You saw within the game we went from boos to cheers.

“But we’ve got young players trying to deal with that environment and I don’t think some of them can.

“We make naive decisions and choices and as soon as we do it costs us. “It’s all of our making because there are no excuses for missing duels or tackles. “There is a lot that needs sorting out. But the time will be later for talking about that.

“We’ve got 12 games left and need to pick up enough points to stay in the division.”