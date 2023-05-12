Michael Carrick takes his Middlesbrough side to Coventry City for the first leg of their play-off semi-final. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Boro head to the West Midlands on Sunday lunchtime just six days on from facing the Sky Blues in their final game of the regular season.

Cameron Archer secured a point for Carrick's side – a result which was enough for Coventry to cement their place in the play-offs and set up a tantalising double-header with Boro over the next few days for a place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

But Boro may continue to be without certain members of their squad for the trip to the CBS Arena with Carrick admitting the injury situation is far from ideal at the Riverside with the likes of Dael Fry, Marcus Forss, Aaron Ramsey and captain Jonny Howson all missing in recent weeks.

"It’s never ideal when you’ve got players out injured and you haven’t got a full squad,” Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"I’d love a full squad to pick from. At this moment in time it’s not a full squad but it’s a strong squad and the boys who are fit are looking forward to the game.”

Howson pulled out of the recent defeat at Rotherham United and could be one of those who continues to miss out against Coventry with Carrick suggesting it will be up to those who do feature to make up for those not involved.

"There’s certain players in the squad who have a certain influence and a certain impact and the boys have a certain reaction to them,” said Carrick.

"When they’re not there it’s up to somebody else to fill that in their own way.

"That’s the beauty of having a squad and having good players. It’s not one size fits all. Everyone has got to come and bring their own strengths and attributes. The boys who are injured can still have an influence on the group.”