News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Michael Carrick hints at continued injury concerns ahead of Middlesbrough's play-off semi-final with Coventry City

Michael Carrick admits he will not have a ‘full squad’ to choose from for the first leg of Middlesbrough’s play-off semi-final with Coventry City on Sunday.

By Joe Ramage
Published 12th May 2023, 15:23 BST- 2 min read
Michael Carrick takes his Middlesbrough side to Coventry City for the first leg of their play-off semi-final. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Michael Carrick takes his Middlesbrough side to Coventry City for the first leg of their play-off semi-final. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Michael Carrick takes his Middlesbrough side to Coventry City for the first leg of their play-off semi-final. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Boro head to the West Midlands on Sunday lunchtime just six days on from facing the Sky Blues in their final game of the regular season.

Cameron Archer secured a point for Carrick's side – a result which was enough for Coventry to cement their place in the play-offs and set up a tantalising double-header with Boro over the next few days for a place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Boro may continue to be without certain members of their squad for the trip to the CBS Arena with Carrick admitting the injury situation is far from ideal at the Riverside with the likes of Dael Fry, Marcus Forss, Aaron Ramsey and captain Jonny Howson all missing in recent weeks.

"It’s never ideal when you’ve got players out injured and you haven’t got a full squad,” Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

Most Popular

"I’d love a full squad to pick from. At this moment in time it’s not a full squad but it’s a strong squad and the boys who are fit are looking forward to the game.”

Howson pulled out of the recent defeat at Rotherham United and could be one of those who continues to miss out against Coventry with Carrick suggesting it will be up to those who do feature to make up for those not involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s certain players in the squad who have a certain influence and a certain impact and the boys have a certain reaction to them,” said Carrick.

"When they’re not there it’s up to somebody else to fill that in their own way.

"That’s the beauty of having a squad and having good players. It’s not one size fits all. Everyone has got to come and bring their own strengths and attributes. The boys who are injured can still have an influence on the group.”

Boro will be hoping they can bring something back to what will be a sold-out Riverside Stadium for the second leg on Wednesday after supporters snapped up the final remaining tickets on Friday.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughCoventry CityJonny HowsonWest Midlands