Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough to hold talks with ex-Manchester United, Tottenham and England midfielder

Middlesbrough are stepping up their new manager hunt with reports that Michael Carrick will be interviewed today.

By Richard Mennear
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Former West Ham, Tottenham, Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick remains the bookies’ favourite to take over at Middlesbrough.

Reports emerged last week that the Championship club were ‘keen’ to talk to the 41-year-old following Chris Wilder’s sacking at the Riverside.

And on Tuesday morning, Simon Stone, from BBC Sport, tweeted: “Michael Carrick due to speak with @Boro about their vacant manager’s job today.”

Middlesbrough are stepping up their new manager hunt with reports that Michael Carrick will be interviewed today. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images).

Boro have slipped to 21st in the Championship following a 2-0 loss at Millwall but today, The Mirror claims that Carrick is in “pole position” to take the job at the Riverside Stadium.

