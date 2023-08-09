Middlesbrough saw off ten-man Huddersfield as goals from Sammy Silvera, Isaiah Jones, and Riley McGree earned Carrick’s side a deserved win in front of a sold-out away end at the John Smith's Stadium.

Boro fell behind inside five minutes when Kian Harratt capitalised on a mistake in defence from new signing Rav van den Berg.

But the Terriers were reduced to 10-men soon after when Jaheim Headley was sent off for a foul on Jones.

Middlesbrough came from behind against Huddersfield Town to earn their first win of the new season and advance into the second round of the Carabao Cup. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And Carrick’s side made their man advantage count when Silvera latched onto an excellent ball from Dan Barlaser before cutting inside and firing in off the post.

Boro dominated the 10 men of Huddersfield and took the lead midway through the second half when Jones converted from Barlaser’s smart through ball.

And two became three when McGree was able to advance through midfield, with the help of some clever movement by Morgan Rogers, before finding the bottom corner.

Neil Warnock’s side did add a consolation late in the game through Kyle Hudlin as Boro quickly bounced back from their opening day defeat to Millwall.

“We’re pleased to get the first win. It’s not an easy game, they make it really difficult – we sampled that last season," said Carrick.

“We expected a tough night and we made some changes to freshen it up and to give the boys some minutes and I thought they did well. The second half we were a lot more controlling and we looked dangerous.

“We went 1-0 down early but I’ll take the responsibility for that because that’s what I'm asking them to do, so I haven’t got any issues with that. It was the reaction I was really pleased with. They stepped up and showed real character.

“The winning feeling is important but we aren’t getting too carried away from tonight, we weren’t getting too carried away from what we had on Saturday.