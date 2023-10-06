Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a challenging start to the season, Boro have won their last three league games but are set for a tough test against a Black Cats team which has recorded five victories in their last six matches.

“They are playing very well, have had a really good start to the season and have got a young team,” said Carrick when asked about Sunderland. “There is a lot of talent there and Tony has done a terrific job in moulding them together.

“It’s a really good game for us, exciting game, the type of game you want to be involved in and test yourself. The boys will be looking forward to it, the supporters will be looking forward to it and let’s hope for a good game and a good performance from us to give us a chance of getting the right result.”

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough take on Tony Mowbray's Sunderland at the Stadium Of Light in the Championship. (Stu Forster/ Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Like last season, Mowbray will come up against the side he played for and managed, yet Carrick doesn’t expect that to have a bearing on the contest.

“I don’t think that makes any difference,” said the Boro boss. “I think Tony is experienced and has seen a lot in his time. I’m sure it won’t change what he does or how he goes about it. It certainly won’t change us.

“I think we respect them for obviously the manager that he is, players they are and team that they are because they are dangerous and a good team. It’s another game that once the ball is rolling, getting our details right, positions right, attacking the right spaces, all that is the same game to game.”

Both sides are facing injury and fitness issues ahead of the match, with Carrick confirming Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O’Brien is set to be sidelined for between two and three months with the 24-year-old set to see a surgeon early next week having fractured his tibia and suffered ankle damage.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Lewis O' Brien of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Southampton FC at Riverside Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Hopefully he can have the surgery done and return as soon as he can," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"Unfortunately it was innocuous as his foot got stuck in the turf and he took a bit of a kick at the same time.

"Football is football and Lewis will make the best of the situation as quick as he can and we'll have to move on quick as well.

"It's a big blow for us but also as well for Lewis. We'll work with him and get him back as quick as we can."

Defender Rav van den Berg could return to the squad after missing Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Cardiff, a match where captain Jonny Howson was also absent due to an illness.