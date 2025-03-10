Michael Carrick reacts after Middlesbrough's defeat at Swansea City

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough. | Getty Images

Middlesbrough and Swansea City bosses react to Championship clash, via PA.

Middlesbrough’s defeat to Swansea City was a blow to their play-off hopes with Michael Carrick’s side slipping five points behind sixth-placed West Brom.

Reacting, Carrick said: “We didn’t deserve anything out of the game. We didn’t play well, it’s that simple. “They were a bit sharper, quicker and more aggressive than us – and we couldn’t get up to speed in the game.

“It wasn’t like us and we’ve got to look at that because it’s not really happened. “We’ll not move on too quickly because there’s things we need to address. We’ve got to make it a one-off.”

Meanwhile, Swansea interim boss Alan Sheehan admitted he was flattered by fans urging him to stay after their 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

Sheehan has masterminded a dramatic turnaround since replacing Luke Williams in the Swansea hot seat, taking seven points from three games with the Welsh club yet to concede under his command. Williams lost seven of his last nine league games as Swansea’s slide down the Championship table raised relegation fears, but they are now 10 points clear of the drop zone.

“It is flattering and I am very appreciative of their affection towards me,” Sheehan said after his post-match celebrations in front of the East Stand were met by fans calling for him to remain in a permanent capacity.

“I just love the fact how much the players gave to make them happy. Sometimes you get the praise for it, but these players are giving everything. “I’m delighted to have that chemistry that we’ve given the fans back-to-back home wins.”

On his future, Sheehan added: “Like I said, I’ll have a conversation at the end of these two games (before the international break). “And it’s not do you want the job? Oh, yes, please. It won’t work like that. “What is the plan? Where do we want to get to and how do we want to get to it? “If the fans, if the ownership of everything isn’t on the same page, then you get a current against you and you can’t be successful.”

Swansea’s win was secured by Eom Ji-sung’s first goal in English football. The South Korean winger, making his 30th appearance after leaving Gwangju last summer, struck with a superb curling effort after 26 minutes.

Sheehan said: “We’re really delighted for him. You can see how happy he was. “The challenge for these players is we want to add outcomes – goals and assists, big moments. “Sometimes in the box and stuff, you can do wonderful flashes and he has got wonderful flashes of doing individual quality. But then it’s kind of, can you make the headlines?”