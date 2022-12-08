Michael Carrick reacts as ‘terrific’ Middlesbrough midfielder signs new deal
Middlesbrough have extended the contract of one of their most promising players.
Hayden Hackney has signed a new deal at the Riverside Stadium, one that will keep him at the club until 2026. Hackney has been an almost ever-present under new boss Michael Carrick, featuring in ten straight games before the mid-season break.
Speaking about Hackney, Carrick said: “I think it's the right thing, it's fair from both sides.
“Hayden has been terrific since I came and the couple of games before that he played really well. That's kind of how it works, you get rewarded for your good work. He fully deserves it. He's been a credit to himself and his family with the way he's handled it.
"He's just stepped in. He's down to earth, he hasn't got carried away and kept doing the same things. That's the challenge for Hayden now, staying on the right track and to keep doing the things that's got him in this position.”