Michael Carrick reacts as ‘terrific’ Middlesbrough midfielder signs new deal

Middlesbrough have extended the contract of one of their most promising players.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 4:36pm

Hayden Hackney has signed a new deal at the Riverside Stadium, one that will keep him at the club until 2026. Hackney has been an almost ever-present under new boss Michael Carrick, featuring in ten straight games before the mid-season break.

Speaking about Hackney, Carrick said: “I think it's the right thing, it's fair from both sides.

“Hayden has been terrific since I came and the couple of games before that he played really well. That's kind of how it works, you get rewarded for your good work. He fully deserves it. He's been a credit to himself and his family with the way he's handled it.

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has signed a new deal until 2026 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
"He's just stepped in. He's down to earth, he hasn't got carried away and kept doing the same things. That's the challenge for Hayden now, staying on the right track and to keep doing the things that's got him in this position.”

