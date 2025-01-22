Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Middlesbrough win

Michael Carrick described Middlesbrough’s 2-0 Championship win over West Brom as a “good step” for the team.

Goals from Hayden Hackney and Ben Doak ended a three-game winless run in all competitions for Boro, who moved above West Brom into the play-off places.

Hackney struck first in a bright first half for Boro, who were then forced to defend for most of the second half before Doak sealed the three points, and Carrick was pleased with his team’s all-round performance.

He said: “It was a good win, tough game they’re a really good team, good players. “I thought first half we were very good with the ball, I thought we controlled it for large bits, played some really good football and caused some problems playing through them, getting around the box.

“Second half, different side to us, but very good in terms of defence, shape, not giving much away when we had to. “A natural feeling maybe of the boys desperate for a win and clean sheet, there was a bit more of a protective nature. I thought we defended particularly well for the most part.

“Really pleased with a win, it’s a good step for us.”

Both Boro goals came from outside of the box, starting with Hackney’s low strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards and Doak’s equally impressive curled top-corner finish.

Speaking about the goals, Carrick said: “I think H’s one was probably a little bit too far out, it’s something where you think ‘maybe not’! It was a terrific goal. “Ben’s probably a little bit more predictable in terms of the distance, it was a lot closer and the way he came inside, I fancied him to shoot and take it on.

“We definitely encourage the boys to express themselves, there’s a part of their decision making and taking shots that percentage-wise gives you a better chance without just shooting from everywhere, it’s getting that balance right.”

The game was a disappointing return to management for Baggies boss Tony Mowbray, who oversaw his first match since recovering from bowel cancer.

West Brom improved in the second half, but struggled to threaten on goal. “Any defeat you’re disappointed and of course we’re disappointed,” Mowbray said.

“I watched the last four Middlesbrough home games and they hadn’t won any of them. You’ve got to try and prey on the anxiety, I suppose. We tried to start fast and I think we did for 10 minutes or so.

“Didn’t score, I think that’s a problem for us a little bit. It’s a lack of goals, it’s not as if we’re winning many three or four nils. “But if I look at the game to the end, I think second half we were much better than we were for the last half an hour of the first half. “I think if we’d gone back to one each and I felt on the balance of the second half we could have easily got back to one each, but it just drifted away from us at the death.”