Michael Carrick reveals how Middlesbrough squad reacted to Sunderland defeat

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick says that his side are ‘confident’ ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane to face a ‘good challenge’ in Sheffield United.

Tonight’s Sheffield game is the first of three away games in February for Boro – all of which are midweek fixtures. Their first taste of football since their defeat to Sunderland at the Riverside, Boro are desperate to get their first win on the road since New Year’s Day.

Speaking on his players’ response to the derby defeat, Carrick said: “The players have been great. They had a couple of days off and then they trained really hard since then. “You could feel there was a real hunger and a drive. I didn’t have to say too much to them, it kind of shone through, I was really encouraged by it.”

The focus turns to former Boro manager Chris Wilder and his Blades side that sit second in the Championship. One defeat in six games leaves a 20-point gap between them and Boro.

Carrick said: “We’re going there looking forward to the game. We’ve prepared well, the boys have trained well but there’s nothing like playing games. “It’s always a challenge going there with the type and quality of team that Chris [Wilder] has assembled. It’s a good challenge for us but we’re confident.”

One of Sheffield United’s five defeats this season came at the hands of Boro – Emmanuel Latte Lath’s goal was the difference as the Blades left Teesside empty-handed.

“Every single team has a potential weakness. They’ve found an unbelievable consistency of results, and even though they may not have been at their very best, they find a way to win, and that’s a skill in itself,” said Carrick. “Credit to them, that’s why they are where they are in the league.”

Since taking the hot-seat at the Riverside, Carrick has played the Blades twice and won both times. He still believes that Bramall Lane’s atmosphere will pose a threat.

“I think it is a tough game, the way they, the atmosphere they create in that stadium, it’s a challenge and it always has been.”