Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick did not agree with the red card shown to Anfernee Dijksteel in the defeat at Rotherham United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Boro slipped to a fourth defeat in seven Championship games as the Millers secured their league status for another season with a 1-0 win at the New York Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday thanks to Hakeem Odoffin's goal early in the second half.

Dijksteel was shown a straight red card by referee Keith Stroud in first half stoppage time for bringing down former Boro striker Jordan Hugill on the edge of the box before Odoffin would make the advantage count three minutes after the restart when firing in from range.

Boro came close to an equaliser through Chuba Akpom and the returning Tommy Smith in the second half but it was a defeat which means Carrick’s side will finish the season in fourth place in the Championship table.

"I don't think we were great in the first half so I'm not making excuses for that, but that's two big decisions in a week that have had a big influence on the results,” Carrick told BBC Radio Tees which included the penalty decision that went against his side in the defeat at Luton Town.

"It ended up becoming a little bit stop-start really. Credit to them in terms of set plays and throw-ins. They don’t want the game to be flowing, which is fine because it suits us. So they kind of played their way a little bit in the first half. The sending off obviously is a massive factor in the game.

"I don't agree with it [Dijksteel's red card], but I'm not going to go mad with it.

"Obviously it's a blow for us, it changed the game without doubt and I don't think it was a red card - it was really, really soft. I thought Darragh [Lenihan] was there covering anyway. A strange, strange decision.