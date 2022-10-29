Chuba Akpom gave former England and Manchester United star Carrick a dream start with a close-range header after eight minutes.

But Emil Riis levelled before half-time and Jordan Storey struck a stoppage-time winner for the Lilywhites and leave Boro hovering just above the relegation zone.

Carlos Corberan also lost his first game as West Brom boss with Sheffield United winning 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

Michael Carrick suffers miserable start to life as Middlesbrough manager at Preston. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie grabbed first half goals as the fourth-placed Blades ended a six-game winless streak.

West Brom dropped to the bottom of the table as Huddersfield leapfrogged them by upsetting in-form Millwall 1-0.

Huddersfield’s first win in four games was secured by Yuta Nakayama’s effort from long range – which looked like an attempted cross – after nine minutes.

Burnley maintained top spot with a 2-1 comeback triumph against Reading at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Ince put the Royals ahead after 56 minutes.

But Clarets substitute Manuel Benson equalised midway through the second half before Anass Zaroury pounced four minutes into stoppage time.

Burnley’s Lancashire rivals Blackburn moved into second spot with a 1-0 success at Hull.

Sammie Szmodics’ composed finish after 15 minutes proved enough to give Rovers all three points as the Tigers dropped to 18th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey netted twice as Norwich beat Stoke 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Teenage midfielder Ramsey struck either side of the interval and substitute Gabriel Sara added a third.

Nick Powell fired home a late consolation for the visitors as Stoke’s former Canaries boss Alex Neil made an unhappy return to his former club.

Bristol City and Swansea shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Conway’s eighth goal of the season gave the Robins a first-half lead that was cancelled out by Swans substitute Olivier Ntcham 14 minutes from time.

Luton and Sunderland also drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Elliot Embleton secured a draw for the Black Cats 12 minutes from time after Carlton Morris had fired Luton in front on the stroke of half-time.

Watford moved to within two points of the play-off places with a 1-0 victory at Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joao Pedro headed home three minutes from time as Wigan, who awarded boss Leam Richardson a new contract during the week, suffered a fourth straight defeat.

Blackpool fought back to win 2-1 at Coventry and keep the Sky Blues in the relegation zone.

Kasey Palmer’s first Coventry goal put the hosts ahead five minutes before the break.

But former Coventry loan signing Gary Madine headed Blackpool level and Jerry Yates’ seventh goal in five games 10 minutes from time completed the turnaround.

Advertisement Hide Ad