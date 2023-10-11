Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former England, Everton and Manchester United legend replaces John Eustace in the St. Andrews hot seat after departing D.C United earlier this month.

The 37-year-old has also appointed former England team-mate Ashley Cole and ex-United and Sunderland defender John O'Shea to his coaching staff.

Rooney has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the club and will start his duties immediately with his first fixture coming against his former Old Trafford team-mate Carrick at the Riverside.

The Blues came under scrutiny when announcing the exit of Eustace, who helped the club avoid relegation last season before making a positive start with the club sitting sixth in the Championship table from their opening 11 games.

But co-owner and chairman Tom Wagner has insisted former Derby County boss Rooney is the man to take Birmingham ‘on the next stage’ of their journey.

Wagner said: “Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City.

“Wayne has been preparing for an opportunity like this since he embarked on his coaching education whilst still a player at Manchester United.”

Birmingham’s chief executive officer, Garry Cook, added: “When the opportunity presents itself to appoint a manager who shares your ambition and is both a student and a great of the game, then you act. This is what we have done.

“We are confident that his appointment, supported by his hand-picked coaching staff, will culminate in a young, attack-minded team that will excite our fans. This is a defining moment for the football club.”

And Rooney, who left D.C United little over a year after taking the job after failing to reach the MLS Cup play-offs, has suggested it is the ‘project’ at St. Andrews which attracted him to the job.

Rooney commented: “It is very clear they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected.

"I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.

“I’ve played at St. Andrew’s and Birmingham City fans were always loud and passionate about their team. It was a really difficult place to come as an opponent and now I get to experience what it is like to have them behind us.