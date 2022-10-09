On Friday, BBC Sport reported Boro were ‘keen to speak’ to Carrick, the former England and Manchester United midfielder.

And now The Sun claim should he get the job, he would look to bring Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen in as coaches.

They report: “Michael Carrick hopes his Manchester United connections can win him the Middlesbrough job.

Michael Carrick. (Getty Images).

“The former Red Devils captain and coach wants to bring old United allies Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen with him if he becomes the Riverside boss.”

They also claim ex-Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan is another strong contender for the job.

Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager remains ongoing, with Leo Percovich & Co once again leading the team at Millwall this weekend.

Coach Percovich and the rest of the interim coaching team taking charge for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager remains ongoing, with Leo Percovich & Co to once again lead the team at Millwall this weekend. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Percovich has been taking training alongside Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and former Sunderland and Boro midfielder Lee Cattermole.