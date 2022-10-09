Michael Carrick wants to bring this ex-Manchester United duo with him IF he gets Middlesbrough job
Michael Carrick is a contender for the Middlesbrough job and fresh reports have claimed who he would like to be part of his coaching team.
On Friday, BBC Sport reported Boro were ‘keen to speak’ to Carrick, the former England and Manchester United midfielder.
And now The Sun claim should he get the job, he would look to bring Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen in as coaches.
They report: “Michael Carrick hopes his Manchester United connections can win him the Middlesbrough job.
“The former Red Devils captain and coach wants to bring old United allies Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen with him if he becomes the Riverside boss.”
They also claim ex-Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan is another strong contender for the job.
Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager remains ongoing, with Leo Percovich & Co once again leading the team at Millwall this weekend.
Coach Percovich and the rest of the interim coaching team taking charge for now.
Percovich has been taking training alongside Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and former Sunderland and Boro midfielder Lee Cattermole.
A meeting with club officials is scheduled this week to discuss next steps with movement expected then over who will replace Chris Wilder in the dugout.