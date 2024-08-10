Getty Images

Reaction from Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick after the side’s 1-0 win over Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium following Emmanuel Latte Lath’s penalty.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick praised his side’s discipline after their 1-0 win over Swansea at the Riverside.

Emmanuel Latte Lath scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot in the 25th minute after Isaiah Jones was fouled in the box. The win marked Boro’s first win on the opening day since 2014.

“I didn't try to make too much of a big deal about that,” replied Carrick when asked about Middlesbrough’s opening-day struggles.”But it's something to shake off. I'm delighted. I knew it was going to be a hard game. They're a good team and make you work for it, they did when they came here at the end of last season.

“I'm really pleased. I thought the discipline and the attitude of the players to stick to the plan and not get frustrated and cut off certain spaces was excellent. The amount of chances we had, we could have made it a lot easier for ourselves.

“I said it wasn't going to be perfect but we defended incredibly well as a team, protected the goal and box unbelievably well towards the end. All round, really good, really happy.”

Late Latth’s goal means he has scored in his last seven games at the Riverside. When asked about the striker’s importance, Carrick added: “It's pretty obvious to say. Manu has done a lot for us over a period of time now since he really got fit.

“For strikers it's important to score, it's a good feeling. We've shared them out pre-season, I'm sure the boys are all looking to chip in and help each other score goals. Certainly for Manu it's a good start.”