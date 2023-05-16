Middlesbrough host Coventry City in the second leg of their play-off semi-final. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Carrick’s side return to the Riverside for the second leg of their play-off semi-final with Coventry City following a rock solid defensive display at the weekend in a goalless draw at the CBS Arena.

Boro enjoyed the better of things in the first half and might even have brought a lead back to Teesside had Chuba Akpom’s effort been a couple of inches lower when coming back off the bar.

Boro host the second leg on home soil where they have lost just three times in the league but they welcome a Coventry side who have taken 30 points on their travels in the regular season, including a point from Boro when the two sides met on the final day of the campaign.

But having negotiated the atmosphere away from home, the onus will now be on Carrick’s side to make home advantage count in front of a sold-out Riverside Stadium.

"It’s what goes on in the game. Momentum is important,” Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"It’s not all about just tactics and positioning, there’s a lot more goes into it than that and managing what is seen as the occasion and managing the game itself is vital.

"We prepare as a group and as a team to go and perform and then the energy in the stadium takes you to a whole new level in terms of what you’re capable of.

"The adrenaline and the buzz and the excitement and the level of the support you feel gives you a whole new boost.”

He added: “We’re definitely relying on that for that extra spring in our step and that extra level of intensity and I expect a fantastic atmosphere.

"It’s obviously for us to give them something back and create that snowball effect, and it won’t be easy because we’re playing against a good team, but the support and the noise and the energy that can be created by the supporters is vital for us.”

