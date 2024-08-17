Getty Images

Reaction from Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick after his side’s 1-0 defeat against Derby County at Pride Park.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick admitted his side paid for a sloppy start as they were beaten 1-0 by Derby at Pride Park.

Boro conceded in the 14th minute after Isaiah Jones’ backpass allowed Rams striker Kayden Jackson to score. The visitors then dominated possession, recording over 70 per cent, but couldn’t find an equaliser.

“I think at the start of the game we weren’t totally at it, sloppy play really and obviously the goal,” admitted Carrick. “It’s not easy to pull that back. I thought we tried and did some good things at times, created chances. The longer the game goes the more they have a lot to hold onto so it becomes frustrating.

“Obviously disappointed with the result, that’s no surprise to how the game panned out. We certainly want to avoid it but we just couldn’t do enough today to claw it back and gave ourselves too much to do.”

“I can’t fault the effort levels of the players at all. I thought the boys gave everything and are as frustrated as anybody and disappointed the way the game went. It’s perspective really. It’s one week into the season so there are no extremes in terms of how we are feeling. We need to learn what this is, we have been here once or twice so need to be able to adapt really.”

Boro made one change to their starting XI following their 1-0 win over Swansea on the opening day of the season, with Riley McGree dropping out of the squad due to an injury. Jonny Howson was also absent with a hamstring issue which he picked up during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match at Leeds.

On McGree, Carrick added: “He should be back next week, Riley, it’s just a bit of a niggle. Nothing major. It looks like it could be a few weeks for Jonny which is a bit of a blow but we’ll deal with it.”