Middlesbrough ace linked with Premier League switch, West Brom urged to land USA international

Boro currently lie 14th in the second tier table, but the densely stratified nature of the table means they're still well within a shout of making the play-offs, and are currently just six points off the play-off places.

Meanwhile, Wilder has been discussing the possibility of recalling the likes of Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson from their respective loan spells, and said: “I’m manager of the football club so I’ll assess everything in the football squad.

“First and foremost my job is to assess the players, whether they are out on loan, they’re here on loan, the kids, every player that’s connected to this football club will be assessed.

“We’ll look to run things absolutely thoroughly to make sure we get it right. Whether we bring players back, whether we keep them out, we’ll try and make decisions on them.”

He added: “Obviously we’ll still be looking to January. I think the squad is a little bit unbalanced which we’ll try and balance up a little bit and try and construct a squad that’s got competition, that’s got the characteristics that I want – physically and mentally.

“Playing a way tactically that we want to play, I want to see it and technically good footballers that can play and dominate the ball and can dominate possession and will create chances to hopefully win games of football.”

